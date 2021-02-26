Machapuchare, Nepal by Geraint Rowland

Picture Story

A couple of years ago I made a photographic journey around India and Nepal. After a couple of weeks in Kathmandu, the Capital of Nepal I travelled to the City of Pokhara. Pokhara is a great place for photography and also to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the Capital. There is a beautiful lake, several temples and some fantastic hikes near by. One morning I took an early taxi up to Sarangot and made a short climb up to this amazing viewpoint. I was invited up to a local family's rooftop which had unbelievable views to Annapurna, a massif in the Himalayas.

Machapuchare is the prominent peak in the frame and has never been officially climbed due to the impossibility of gaining a permit from the government of Nepal. A beautiful experience and one that I highly recommend, just make sure you head up on a clear day!

