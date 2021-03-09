Maasvlakte, Rotterdam, Holland by Ulbe Spaans

As I was walking on the Maasvlakte Beach my eye cought the reflections on a shallow pool. The sunrise colors combined with the moonshine made it very interesting.

At home, in postproduction the tones, textures and patterns on the bottom of the shallow pool made it special for me.

