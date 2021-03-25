User Icon

Maasvlakte, Rotterdam, Holland by Ulbe Spaans

Maasvlakte, Rotterdam, Holland by Ulbe Spaans
Low tide and a cloudy sky at the Maasvlakte (Port of Rotterdam) in Holland. There ia a lot of dynamism at this location. There are shallow pools and tidal canals as well as small creeks.

I love the sky and the structures and patterns in this picture. A long exposureshot with a ND and GND filter.

