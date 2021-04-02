Luskentyre, Harris, Outer Hebrides, Scotland by Peter Paterson

Picture Story

This image was taken on an April trip to the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides of the coast of Scotland which is a very popular area for photographers when I was travelling down the road at Luskentyre on the west coast of the Island I spotted the small triangular shaped rock covered in seaweed, with the tide being out in the bay it was surrounded by the light coloured sand. In post processing in Photoshop I gave the image a soft light feel and cropped to a square format which I think suited the subject matter.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now