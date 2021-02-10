Loveland Ski Resort, Colorado, USA by Dennis Bennett

Picture Story

I had seen these strong shadows in the past while skiing at Loveland Resort, but this day the sun, sky, mountains, and shadows were coming together just as I hoped. It took a few trips (aah shucks!) up Chair 6 to watch for the long shadows to be spread just the way I was hoping for and to get longer as they formed on the snow. I used the smallest aperture possible to get the star effect of the sun and details of the shadows.

