Los Glaciares, Patagonia, Argentina by Eric Thiessen

The amazing Fitz Roy Massif. A mountain that has stood the test of time for over 100 million years. Want a humbling experience? Visit Patagonia. A place where winds will knock you to your knees and mountains that will leave you awestruck. An experience that will test every bit of your mental and physical strength to the breaking point... if not beyond.

Even though this trip was well over a year ago, many of the experiences I had still felt like yesterday. I think we are both excited to revisit this place soon!

