Looking Towards Milford, Barton On Sea, Hampshire, England

At the beginning of the year I decided I would concentrate on Landscape Photography after many years of doing portraiture. I have always loved walking and exploring our local landscape as we have the south coast on one side of us and the New Forest on the other. I have never been happy in the past with my attempts at Landscape photography, but could never put my finger on what was missing. Then during lockdown I signed up for various online tutorials and read voraciously everything I could find.

For my birthday I had received a selection of ND Filters which I had yet to use. So after rereading a few books and watching various Youtube videos on Long Exposure photography I took a walk down to my local coastline at Barton On Sea. Half way into my walk the skies opened and I got soaked. But though well nearly there so might as well finish my walk. As I got onto the beach the rain stopped and the most amazing light appeared lighting up the red cliffs towards Milford On Sea. So I set up my tripod and put on a ND 10 stop filter to soften what was a very stormy sea.

I experimented with different exposures before arriving at 25 sec being the optimum for a good exposure. Once home I processed the file in Lightroom, and absolutely loved the final image. It is still one of my favourite captures 4 months later. So much so that we decided to get the image printed for our Longue wall. Always being an admirer of Acrylic prints we splashed out and go it printed and it now takes pride of place on the longue wall. This image also gave me the bug for long exposure photography and I can be seen down on our local beach with Tripod and ND Filters waiting for the the right conditions, as well as looking forward to the Autumn storms as I love the light and cloud formations created by nature during these times.

