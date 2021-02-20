Loo, Gelderland, Netherlands by Ronnie Brinkhuis

Picture Story

I was on my way to a beautiful house in our area to capture it on photo, when I suddenly came face to face with this beautiful tree, the tree stands along a dike in the province of Gelderland in the Netherlands. Due to the many melt water high in the mountains of the Alps, the water in the rivers of the Netherlands was higher than normal and this tree was therefore in the water. Because it had also snowed in the Netherlands it looked all in all wintry and I thought it was time to take my nikon out of the bag and take this picture. Of course I also had my tripod with me and in a time of 1 minute I was standing on the flanks of the dyke in the snow taking this photo. The fact that there was no wind provided a nice reflection in the water. Snow can no longer be taken for granted in the Netherlands, so this photo is a beautiful reminder of a beautiful winter in our small country.

