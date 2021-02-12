Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway by Cezary Morga

Picture Story

Longyearbyen, located about a thousand kilometers from the North Pole, is a former mining town and the Svalbard archipelago's biggest city. I took this picture in January 2020, right before the COVID essentially shut down travel. In January, the sun does not rise in Longyearbyen. However, it gets close enough to the horizon to light up the sky a little. I remember that it was frigidly cold back then because of the tireless gusts of wind blowing the snow in my face. There's no one particular best time for visiting Svalbard. All the seasons offer different attractions, from Aurora Borealis spectacles, snowy twilight vistas through polar summer ideal for some wildlife photography.

