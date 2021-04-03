Longmont, Colorado, USA by Dennis Bennett

Picture Story

On days that we get a nice snow in Longmont, I walk to the Sunset Golf Course to see the old, huge Cottonwood trees. They're amazing year-round, but are magical with snow or frost on them. On the morning this photo was taken, a light fog added to the new snow on the ground and the frost on the trees. Those particular weather events created a slightly surreal scene for me, but also made it a bit chilly and damp. I had to cover the tripod-mounted camera to keep it from frosting over.

The exposure was aperture priority, and I use Photoshop to adjust the levels, rather than making multiple exposures for scenes like this. I find that to be the most effective (and efficient) way to control contrast in scenes with little or no complex hues in them. For me, I usually capture a lot of my best images during what we call “inclement” weather conditions.

