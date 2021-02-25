Lofoten Islands, Norway by Dotty Danforth

Picture Story

On the eight day tour of the Lofoten Islands in Norway there wasn't a moment near water or mountains that wasn't awe inspiring for sheer beauty. It did require crampons and insulated boots to get within shooting distance, however.

This photo was taken as turquoise colored water cascaded over rocks on the shore, as snow whipped around on gusts of wind strong enough to knock unanchored people down. Moments later the fog rolled in and obscured the area and we went on to another site.

