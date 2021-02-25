Loch Shiel, Lochaber District, Highlands, Scotland by Jacques Geoffroy

When I saw the scene, I was reminded of an article, “The tree on a hill” written by Kevin Raber, and knew this image would be a good subject. I need then to make a good exposure to the right. Returning home, inspired by the article, and with the 4 properly exposed images with 2/3 of a stop difference between them, I used an HDR software to create this final picture.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now