Loch Ard, Aberfoyle, Scotland

A few years ago we decided to go to Loch Ard in the Trossachs National Park to shoot some autumn colour. As it was our first to this area we didn’t quite know what to expect, but rather than a colourful sunrise, what we actually got was a lovely soft mist hanging over the loch, which suited us even better.

One of the great things about Loch Ard as a location is that the mist can hang around most of the morning and It’s also quite a sheltered Loch, so the water can be calm most of the time.

I’d recced this fence the previous day with a view to photographing it and waited for the morning mist to simplify the picture and give it depth.

