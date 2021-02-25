User Icon

Le Rocher Perce, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Le Rocher Perce, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy
In July 2017 at 4 am, my feet were in the Atlantic Ocean, and I intended to capture this massive rock monument.
Capturing the lines, colours, and texture of the clouds, I waited for the oncoming light.

I decided to put a neutral density filter (10 stops) on my lens to perform a long exposure. After 31 seconds, the histogram was to the right without blowing the highlights. The LIVE TIME feature on my camera really facilitates this process.

