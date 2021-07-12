Le Mont St Michel, Normandy, France

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

I had this photo in mind for a long time, but it had to be taken in the summer, when the sun sets behind the Mont, and we are in Ardevon, near the famous meanders.

The weather conditions also had to be right, the sun had to want to show itself, accompanied by some nice clouds.

Fortunately, this marvellous place is not far from my home, which allows me to try my luck regularly, then finally, yesterday evening, I was rewarded!

Nothing extraordinary about the shooting: as always, a graduated filter to compensate the exposure and a tripod. I alternated between the 14-30mm and the 24-70mm (from where I was, the 24-70mm was more suitable). Feel free to contact me for more details.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now