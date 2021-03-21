Le Mont St Michel, Normandy, France by Jerome Colombo

Picture Story

If you want to have a nice photo of Le Mont St-Michel at sunset, you will have no other choice, taking into account its geographical location, than to go several kilometers to the east, as to "La Roche Torin "or " La Pointe du Grouin du sud ", or as here, at " La Chaussée ".

You will thus be ideally positioned for the sunset, and a 70-200mm zoom will be perfect for obtaining different framing (For this photo, the focal length used is 200mm).

A GND filter is recommended to compensate for the differences in exposure between the sky and Le Mont St-Michel otherwise the latter will lack details.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now