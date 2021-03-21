Le Mont St Michel, Normandy, France by Jerome Colombo

Picture Story
If you want to have a nice photo of Le Mont St-Michel at sunset, you will have no other choice, taking into account its geographical location, than to go several kilometers to the east, as to "La Roche Torin "or " La Pointe du Grouin du sud ", or as here, at " La Chaussée ".
You will thus be ideally positioned for the sunset, and a 70-200mm zoom will be perfect for obtaining different framing (For this photo, the focal length used is 200mm).
A GND filter is recommended to compensate for the differences in exposure between the sky and Le Mont St-Michel otherwise the latter will lack details.
