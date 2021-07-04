Lavender Fields, Riez, Provence, France

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I discovered this place on an electrically assisted bicycle tour accompanied by my wife. We arrived at this place around noon. The strong light was not very favorable but it helped me to know the place and the propitious frames for later. The lavender field was at its best here (end of June-beginning of July). The lines of the crops led to a rustic stone house that contrasted with colors complementary to the violet of lavender.

After finishing the tour and the consequent shower, I prepared to return to the place with my vehicle to photograph those lavenders near sunset. My wife, not very happy, she had to have dinner alone. This is also part of the many parameters to manage to live our passion. I made myself forgive the next day with a good restaurant.

