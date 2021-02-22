Lavatube, Raufarholshellir, Blafjoll, Iceland by Dawn Fisher

Picture Story

Our journey started on a frosty winter's morning, we arrived at the small carpark, had to scramble over rocks and carefully made our way down into the lava tube. Raufarhólshellir shows the inner workings of a volcanic eruption following the path that the lava flowed during the Leitahraun eruption, which occurred east of the Bláfjöll mountains about 5200 years ago. As we made our way through there were large gaps in the roof where rocks have fallen in, through these gaps snow has fallen leaving huge mounds of snow in our path. Having navigated through we were faced with an amazing spectacle of icicles stunning.

