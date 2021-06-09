Last Light, Wycoller, Lancashire, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

I had envisaged a colourful sunset, looking towards the Fylde Coast from the hilly terrain of Wycoller, Lancashire, with the Wycoller Atom in the foreground. The sky was bland when the sun virtually disappeared. Thankfully the afterglow gave a pattern of dramatic light, which painted the edges of the atom. Using both a graduated filter and an ND filter to create a longer exposure, a mono rendition worked best in post-production: accentuating the drama of the fading light. The Wycoller Atom is one of the Lancashire Panopticons, erected around the millennium

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now