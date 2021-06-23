    Search
    Last Light on the Dolomites, Belluno Province, Italy
    By David Townsend

    The last rays of late afternoon sun cast ribbons of shadow and light onto Monte Antelao, a prominent peak in the Dolomite mountain range in northern Italy. Earlier on this day I spent the day hiking higher up on Falzarego pass, photographing into the late afternoon. After a great afternoon of hiking and shooting, the low sun had disappeared behind a heavy cloud bank, so I started the drive back down the mountain passes. As I rounded a corner, I started to see beams of sunlight coming through the trees, and I knew right away I was going to get some sort of lightshow at any moment. I found the next safe pulloff on the side of the road, grabbed my tripod and scurried down a path to a clearing that afforded a great view of Mount Antelao. I waited as the sunlight made it's way through the parting cloud cover and lit up the peaks. Never had I seen such stark painted lines of shadow and light on a peak like this one, and it was a thrill to be there to make a few images of the scene.

    As many landscape photographers quickly discover, when photographing landscapes and it looks like clouds have overtaken the sun for the evening, we just wait & watch. The moments before the sun disappears below the horizon can often yield a few moments of glorious light. That was definitely the case here, and I fortunate to be able to see such fantastic light to photograph.

