Last Light at Dartmoor National Park, England

Dartmoor National Park is an area of wild open (often heather-covered) moorland, steep wooded river valleys, hidden villages and majestic panoramic view in the south-west of England. The craggy landscape is known for its tors - outcrops of granite, usually standing on a hill, each with its own unique and distinct formation.

This elongated ridge of granite outcrops is marked on the ordnance survey map, but not as a named tor. As a result, it is far quieter than the three larger (and more popular) tors nearby and I have had the place to myself on each of my visits.

I took this image of one of the smaller granite rock stacks of this ‘unofficial’ tor as sun was setting one late spring evening. I started by taking some images focusing on the central grouping of rocks and the wonderfully gnarled hawthorn tree, ensuring that there was separation between the elements. I then decided to move further back to include the foreground rocks to frame the image. The dramatic cloudscape nicely filled the frame and I used a two stop soft graduated filter to retain detail in the sky.

