Langvola, Trondelag, Norway

MYSTIC AT THE TARN. The mist was laying above the tarn and appears almost transparent. The mood are mystical and a bit scary. A full moon are reflected on the surface. Close by a carpet of white cotton grass shines. I'm very careful to step around this tarn, because there is a old legend about a evil creature called Noekken who lives at the bottom of tarns and smaller lakes. I was stareing at the reed on the dark surface, watching for any movements. Noekken use to lurk right under the surface, looking for people to allure. The creature might stand up, grab you and drag your body into the bottom of the tarn. Thats what Noekken do if you unfortunately should disturb him.

You will find this mysterious tarn not far away from the road who cross the mountain range of Langvola, between Røros and Tydal in the eastern part of Trondelag county. There are many other tarns at Langvola, but this mystical one lays just hundred meters from the road. The picture was taken in the middle of the night and the exposure went to be around 25 seconds. Thats why the moon was floating out.

The Mountains of Langvola belongs to the Tydal mountain area and is famous for the death march of Karolinerne, swedish soldiers who was returning back to Sweden after losing a war against the Norwegian. They had to cross the Tydal mountain in january 1719. During the crossing a big winter storm swept the mountains and many soldiers was suffering of serious gangrene. They did freeze to death and their general Carl Gustav Armfeldt had to watch 3000 soldiers die along the mountain trail. The they finally came to Handol in Sweden, 800 of the Karolinerne soldiers, had to amputate legs or arms without any stupefaction. The scream from the amputated soldiers could be heard from a long distance. Next summer the farmers who had fields along the mountain trail with domestic animals on pasture, had to evacuate the area because the disgusting stench from all the dead soldiers who was laying at

