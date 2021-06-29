Land’s End Sunset, Cornwall, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This sunset capture is one of the shots that I took when I visited the Land’s End landmark site in the southern part of England in Cornwall. My friends and I were lucky to witness this awesome sunset as the weather forecast previously was notifying we will expect more cloud cover around the time we reached there. But to our surprise it was a blue sky helping us to witness one of the beautiful sights in our life.

This photo in particular was my favourite because of its distinct pattern of clouds swirling around the sun, provided the vibrant colours splashing the sunset sky. This cloud pattern gave this picture a moody look, making this photo a unique one. If I may quote a philosophical thought on top of what we see here, “an act of kindness ( light ) can bring out happiness in a person as like the vibrant colours of the sky despite the hardships they might be facing like dark clouds”. This particular sunset event will always be in my memory because I sat with my friends as like in a theatre along with fellow photographers shooting this breath-taking scene. This particular photo has given me the motivation to shoot more sunset shots as possible in future. I would recommend all who read this article to visit this place if you have not visited yet. Needs a good planning ahead of the visit and weather check in order to see this breath-taking sunset uninterrupted by full cloud covers.

I used my Nikon D3200 with Nikon 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6 lens. This photo was taken handheld, with a sort of mid –f stop with f/9 and 1/500th shutter speed, trying to capture much of the vibrant colours.

