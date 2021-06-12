Land’s End, Cornwall, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I was able to capture this stunning sunset image with God rays as I was setting up my equipment to shoot a time-lapse of the sunset. The cliffs at the Land's End Landmark acted as a natural theatrical seating and was able to witness this dazzling sunset as if I was in the theatrical performance. This is one of the places I will visit again to witness this mesmerizing sunset.

For me why this particular sunset event felt special is that huge number of people were sitting along with me in the cliff to enjoy this sunset and it felt like in a movie theatre with all that commotion of awe and wonder seeing at the mother nature. After this massive pandemic , witnessing this beautiful sunset made me to realize that I am grateful to be alive to witness such stunning beauty and to further enjoy this beautiful earth and witness it's mesmerizing events.

I shot this picture with my Nikon D3200 and the Nikon 18-200mm /f/3/5-5.6 lens. I used a wide aperture because I wanted to capture the god-rays and much of the details into this picture, but also should not allow much sunlight ,so used a high shutter speed of 1/3200. I would recommend visiting this place in summer to witness the beautiful sunset , because you can see this amazing sunset without any dark clouds hindering the view and also you can visit the First and Last House which is situated nearby. Sennan Cove beach is located a little over a mile , which is am amazing family vacation spot in summers.

