L’Ance Guyac Beach, Canouan, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This sunset picture was taken on the island of Canouan which is part of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean. This island is a sunrise/sunset photographer's dream! Is so small that it only takes 20 minutes walking from one side of the island to the other, so you can catch both sunsets and sunrises every single day! ..and there are hundreds of small beaches all around... This particular one became my favourite!

It was supposed to be a relaxing trip but I ended up waking up every day at 5:30am for sunrise and running all around the island to catch as many sunsets as possible in the evening! ...well worth it!

Another beautiful discovery of that trip was the people... I've visited multiple islands in the Caribbean but the kindness of the Canouan people and all the St.Vincent and the Grenadines islands around is just extraordinary and well worth the trip! When they realized I loved taking sunset shots, I was getting daily suggestions from almost everyone on new spots to check! Just amazing!

I came back with thousands of pictures and lovely memories... All in all, one of my best trips all around!

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now