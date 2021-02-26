Lake Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Washington, USA by Lynn Hopwood

Picture Story

It was a very cold January morning that I drove from my home in southeastern Washington state to Lake Wenatchee State Park near Leavenworth, Washington. I left my home around 4am to make the early morning trek. Because of the ice and compact snow on the roads I avoided the mountain pass which is a shorter route to Lake Wenatchee and went 30 minutes longer on a safer route. On a previous winter trip my car had spun out of control on Blewett Pass just missing a spinning out of control semi truck. This ended up being a 3 1/2 hour drive from my home. Upon arriving at Lake Wenatchee State Park I was pleased to see the high snow levels and the partially frozen lake. I got my camera gear and micro spikes and went to look for a sunrise shot. Sunrise never came with the heavy cloud cover so my photo is more of a blue hour look. I was happy to have the whole lake to myself and was glad I dressed warmly for the 9 degree weather.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now