Lake Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Washington, USA by Lynn Hopwood

Picture Story
It was a very cold January morning that I drove from my home in southeastern Washington state to Lake Wenatchee State Park near Leavenworth, Washington. I left my home around 4am to make the early morning trek. Because of the ice and compact snow on the roads I avoided the mountain pass which is a shorter route to Lake Wenatchee and went 30 minutes longer on a safer route. On a previous winter trip my car had spun out of control on Blewett Pass just missing a spinning out of control semi truck. This ended up being a 3 1/2 hour drive from my home. Upon arriving at Lake Wenatchee State Park I was pleased to see the high snow levels and the partially frozen lake. I got my camera gear and micro spikes and went to look for a sunrise shot. Sunrise never came with the heavy cloud cover so my photo is more of a blue hour look. I was happy to have the whole lake to myself and was glad I dressed warmly for the 9 degree weather.
Hey Visitor
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments
• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor