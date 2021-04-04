Lake Vaughn, Nova Scotia, Canada by Keith Doucet

Picture Story

On my way to shoot an entirely differnt location I spied this small island as I drove by and though, that would make a nice image but "No, keep to the plan and go to those apple trees on the hill" I said to myself.

So, sticking to the plan I made my drive a couple more miles to those apple trees perched on the hill and when I got there I just wasn't feeling it. Not enough fog to seperate those trees from the background chaos so, plan B, shoot that little island I saw on the way in. I rushed back to the spot hoping the fog wouldn't lift and and the sun wasn't too high. I could hear ducks in flight quacking in the fog and they came in for a picture perfect landing and came to rest and sun themselves on the small rocks at the right of the island. Despite the frosty september temperatures and numb fingers it was a meditative morning with just me, the ducks, the fog and the Island being warmed by the rising sun.

