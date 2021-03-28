Lake Tahoe, Truckee, California, USA by Tina Blum

Picture Story

This image was taken during an inspiring photography workshop in Truckee, California. The location is not difficult to reach and the manner in which we arrived was classic, as we motored into Emerald Bay aboard a vintage wooden boat.

The weather was perfect for a boat ride but less than ideal for creating moody images. However, the backlight on this lone tree hanging precariously over the water's edge attracted my eye. I also hoped that the three tall redwoods in the distance would lead the viewer through this special scene.

