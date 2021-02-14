Lake Superior, Hovland, MN, USA by Stephanie Drew

Picture Story

Hovland, MN is about 20 miles from the Canadian border on Lake Superior. On this morning, the temperature was -10 with a windchill of -35. In order to get to this location, I hiked 10 minutes through the woods with ice cleats until I entered this clearing on the shoreline. I set up my camera and tripod and waited. The sky was cloudy but as the sun rose over the horizon, the sky turned into an unexpected pastel painting. This scene was totally worth the wait, and the frozen fingers and toes!

