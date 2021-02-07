Lake Superior, Duluth, MN, USA by Jay Rasmussen

Picture Story

Getting up at 4:15 two mornings in a row paid off! I've always loved Duluth and on Feb. 2 & 3 I captured some wonderful ice shards on Park Point. Feb. 2 was cloudy and on Feb. 3 I had a pre-dawn window of reddish light on the horizon for about 15 minutes. To make this specific image I focus stacked six images in PS and then post-processed in LR. The final product is exactly what I was hoping for and a nice gift on my boirthday. Enjoy the beauty of Gichi-Gami (Great Sea)!

