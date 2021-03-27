Lake Powell, Utah, USA by Peter Boehringer













Picture Story

Not so long ago, the American Southwest was a white spot on the US map. John Wesley Powell contributed with two extraordinary expeditions towards the end of the 18th century, to put the entire extension of the Colorado River on the map. He floated down the unknown Colorado River with row boats and experienced for the first time the entirety of the Glen Canyon. Even after his expeditions the entire area was of very difficult access. The majority of people never got to see the beauty of this canyon. Glen Canyon clearly out does in beauty compared the famous and overrun Grand Canyon. The latter is all about its awe inspiring size. Glen Canyon, in John Wesley Powell’s own words, is all about beauty and glory.

Geopolitical and economic forces shifted the access to Glen Canyon by building a huge dam and inaugurating it in 1963. The water rose over years and Nature started to disappear partially under the water. However, at the same time it allowed easier access to the remoteness by motor boat to what is nowadays called Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

For the last 8 years I explore Glen Canyon every Spring and Autumn. The geologic variety and beauty of it is astounding. Each tributary to the Colorado River contributes with its own big or small canyon. One got lately very famous and draws many visitors, Reflection Canyon. Present image is a less known canyon. Its particularity is not the meandering of the creek, but its geologic appearance. It resembles like big white marshmallows protruding out of the habitual pink-orange-red sandstone. I call it for this reason the Marshmallow Canyon.

Access to this canyon with a boat is easy. A hike or backpacking is impossible. The best moment to photograph this place is in the late afternoon. The opposing mesas to the East reflect the setting sun light and giving the canyon an orange glow. The entire scenery is huge and the ideal is placing a person in the scene provides a feeling of the grandeur of Nature at this place. Join me on my upcoming

