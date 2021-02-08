Lake Ouareau St Donat, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Picture Story

This photograph was taken at sunrise in March 2019 near the shore of the frozen lake Ouareau in Quebec, Canada. Using the Photographer’s Ephemeris tool, I planned this shot for sunrise. I was seduced by the little snow ripples created by the wind and caught by the way the rising sun illuminated and emphasized the snow's texture and the ice crystals. I used a very small aperture (F/22) to create the star effect of the rising sun. That morning, I got up very early, and it paid off!

