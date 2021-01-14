Lake O’Hara, British Columbia, Canada by Dale Miller

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Lake O'Hara is located in British Columbia, Canada near Banff National Park. There are four ways to gain access to the lake as the 7 mile gravel road is closed to cars. You can make reservations on the bus that drives in several times per day, you can get a reservation at the lodge, which is quite pricey or you can get a reservation at the camp ground and ride the bus in. When my wife and I planned our trip none of those options were available as everything was booked solid. The other option was to hike the 7 mile road in, but you would also have to either walk back out or try to catch a bus with an open seat. That was not a good option for us. So my wife stalked the Lake O'Hara website everyday for a couple of weeks and finally was able to find a campsite that someone had cancelled. We were in!

Eight weeks later we arrived and after we had our campsite set up we headed out in the late afternoon to walk the Shoreline trail, which was loop around the lake. The walk took us about 3 hours as every time we turned a corner there was another breathtaking view that had to be photographed. Toward the end of the walk it started raining. We had just put away our camera gear when we walked up to this boat dock. Wow, back out the camera gear came. This was by far our favorite photo of the afternoon.