Lake Neusiedl, Austria by Peter Richter

Picture Story

This image was taken at the shore of Lake Neusiedl, a steppe lake in the eastern part of Austria, close to the Hungarian border. In December 2010 we had a rather cold period and the whole lake was frozen. When I arrived at the shore before sunset, I was surprised by the ice floes, which made for an intersting structure to my eyes. It was totally silent, only from time to time the cracking of the thick ice cold be heard. Therefore the image is entitled "Sound of Silence" in my print portfolio.

Hey Visitor

