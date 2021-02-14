Lake Neusiedl, Austria by Peter Richter

Picture Story

This is an image from February 2012. It was taken near Podersdorf on the shore of Lake Neusiedl, a steppe lake in the eastern part of Austria, close to the Hungarian border. After a period of heavy frost the whole lake was frozen. On this day we had minus 10 degrees Celsius and an icy wind from north-west which made for rather inhospitable weather conditions. In summer, this place is a popular recreational area, well known for windsurfing and stand up paddling. During the winter months, I appreciate the experience of silence and solitude there.

