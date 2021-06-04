Lake Mungo National Park, New South Wales, Australia

Picture Story

In March this year I travelled with my daughter out to Lake Mungo, an area she had not visited previously. The highlight of our brief stay was a short walk with a First Nations Ranger who introduced us to a new area (to me). I have been to Mungo many times but never to this specific area where access is restricted. The Ranger explained that the emus were crossing over the dunes of the lunette to reach safer ground with their chicks. Apparently the chicks can be injured in high winds if they remain in the scrub which covers the eastern side of the lunette.

The clouds in this shot were a pre-curser to high winds and rain that followed in a couple of days time. It was quite dark when I took this shot and I had no access to a tripod so set the ISO to 400 and the speed to 1/80th. The 645Z with the 28-45mm lens is a heavy combination and I usually don't go below 1/100 without a tripod. It took a few attempts to get a composition I was pleased with but at the time I could see little in the cameras lcd screen. Hopefully all the emu chicks were safe when the weather changed.

