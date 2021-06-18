Lake Mulwala, NSW, Australia

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This image is actually two images stitched together from a time-lapse that I created of the sunset on Lake Mulwala. The time-lapse went from light to dark. It was a bitterly cold day but worth it. Most of the small black dots you see from the middle of the photo heading right at Australian native Black Swans. The time-lapse in total consisted of 800+ images. The lake is a man-made lake that feeds the Yarrawonga and Mulwala canals. The flow of water is controlled by the Yarrawonga Weir which was built in 1939. The Mulwala Canal is 2,880 kilometres long and is the largest irrigation canal in the southern hemisphere and the Yarrawonga canal is 957 kilometres long.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now