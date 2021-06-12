Lake Monroe, Quebec, Canada

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

In October 2015, I spent a full day hiking in Mont Tremblant National Park. The autumn colors were beautiful and red predominated in the forest. I planned to make a sunset shot from the shoreline of lake Monroe. To compose the image, I used a wide-angle zoom at 18 mm (35 mm eq.) and I added a 10-stop ND filter to lengthen the exposure time. This flattened the wavelets and created cloud lines. I performed a 2 minute exposure. During the exposure I was looking at the sky and I said, “It is unbelievable, the autumn colors are in the sky”.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now