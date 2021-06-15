    Search
    Lake Michigan Sunset, Door County, Wisconsin, USA
    By Laura Schoenbauer

    We had just finished dinner at a restaurant in Door County and walked out of the restaurant to this beautiful sunset. The restaurant is appropriately named Sunsets and is located along the shore of Lake Michigan. I have been back to this spot many times for the beautiful sunset reflections and the wildlife. I have found numerous flocks of pelicans and geese hanging out along this shoreline at the end of the day. This spot is located in a protected bay, so the water is usually fairly calm which is great for reflections.

