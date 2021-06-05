Lago di Dobbiaco, South Tyrol, Italy

Picture Story

Some of the most spectacular mountains are located in the Dolomites in northern Italy. No wonder that this region is one of the most frequented destination for climbers and hikers all over the alps. Getting more uncommenly pictures beside famous spots like „Tre Cime di Lavaredo„ or Lake Prags is not an easy task. Even more when you are not on a photo trip but just on vacation.

After a long hike we spent the night on a camp site at the Toblacher See. The day was cloudy with some rain but right to sunset the sky cleared up. The last bright sunrays breaked through the clouds, painting peaks and rocks with yellow and orange alpenglow. The lake was the perfect mirror to compose a picture of this phantastic scenery.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now