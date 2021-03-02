Lago Argentino, El Calafate, Argentina by Chester Wallace

Picture Story

Having had our long planned-for Antarctic trip cancelled only 24 hours before we were due to set sail from Ushuaia, we decided to salvage something from the journey so flew up to El Calafate which we used as a base for the next 10 days as we discovered something of Patagonia. El Calafate sits on the southern shores of Lake Argentina and our small hotel was just to the west of the town. As we entered the dining room on our first night feeling very despondent about our aborted voyage, our spirits were lifted by the stunning view from the hotel across the lake to the distant mountains. I grabbed my camera and took a number of shots of the constantly changing evening light and colours. The view was panoramic so I used my 70-300 mm lens too limit the scope of the shot. This is my favourite and is a very fond reminder of our short Patagonian adventure.

