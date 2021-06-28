La Trapa Monastery Sunset, Mallorca, Spain

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The photo was taken above the town of Sant Elm in the premises of the former La Trapa Monastery in Mallorca. Olive fields and terraces are all around. In the photo, you can see the uninhabited rocky island Sa Dragonera on which two functional and one abandoned lighthouse are located. In the premises of La Trapa Monastery, I spent my first night on the long-distance route GR221, so I stayed there overnight “in the wild”.

There are a lot of individual trees in the whole of Mallorca, so I had no problem to make a good composition with one of them. I used Fujifilm technology and Manfrotto tripod to capture this photo.

