La Paz, Bolivia by Jacques Geoffroy

Picture Story

During our trip to Peru and Bolivia, the bus driver stopped along the road to allow us to take in this view of the city of La Paz, Bolivia. I was amazed by the size of the mountain in the background and the city’s smallness - what a contrast of altitude, colours, and shape! To capture this shot, I used a 146 mm focal length (35 mm equiv.) I have done this trip with a group of 8 persons on a private tour. I was the sole photographer. In the first occasion, when I saw a beautiful landscape, lighting was perfect. I asked the bus driver to stop. He answered me politely “Sir, you are not on a photo tour.” I saw so many beautiful landscapes in south America that, to truly enjoy a photographer’s passion, a photo tour is a must.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now