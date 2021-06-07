L Isle Aux Coudres, Quebec, Canada

Picture Story

In October 2019, I spent a week in the marvelous Charlevoix region with friends. We chose that time of year because the area is so spectacular in autumn. As planned, we arrived on the west point of Isle-aux- Coudres 30 minutes before sunset. The island is in the middle of the St-Laurence River. I wanted to show the coastal mountains, the textures on the rocky beach, and the river. I was hoping for a beautiful colored and textured sky. To compose the image, I used my Leica wide-angle lens at 16 mm (35 mm eq.) Lines and textures were already in the clouds. I did not think a long exposure was appropriate, wanting to freeze the clouds rather than having them blurred. As always, I exposed to the right (ETTR) without blowing the highlights. Sunset is a precious moment.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now