Kvaloya Sunset, Norway

Picture Story

I was able to schedule a day of photography before flying back home from a work assignment in Tromso, Norway. I decided to explore one of the nearby islands, hoping not to get lost. I had a great day of exploring and shooting on nearby Kvaloya, with an exciting mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.

As sunset approached I started looking for an appropriate west facing view and found this secluded fjord where I was able to wait and let the light go though a fantastic transition from daylight to dusk. The dynamic range required a 3 shot bracket to capture this post sunset view out to sea. I DID get lost heading back to the airport late at night for my flight out the next morning, but managed to find my way in time to make my flight. What a great photographic adventure in a magnificently scenic country!

