Kubota Garden, Seattle, WA, USA by Joe Campisi

Picture Story

Kubota Garden is a beautiful Japanese garden located in Seattle. It's a beautiful place to visit anytime of the year, especially stunning in the fall. But maybe the most special time to visit is when a rare Seattle snowfall blankets the garden.

I've always wanted to visit and photograph the garden in snow since I saw an image in a book about Seattle over a decade ago. This past Saturday I finally got the chance.

The heavily falling snow made it a challenge to shoot, but I got several I really liked, this image perhaps being my favorite.

