Krafla, Myvatn, Reykjahlid, Iceland by Dominiek Cottem

Picture Story

The geothermal area of Krafla seen from the edge of the Viti crater (North East of Iceland).

In September 2018, we did a trip in Iceland. Outside of expectations, it already started to snow in the north-east of the country at the end of September. Due to the fact that we had an ordinary 4-wheel drive SUV we only managed to reach the Krafla Power Plant, so this location became our starting point for a hike to the top of the Krafla crater.

A combination of frozen snow and the ice made it a surprisingly tough hike on very slippery slopes. And all that with a heavy photo backpack and tripod, and without walking sticks.

But the effort paid off : not only did we get a magnificent view of the crater, the view of the surrounding area was even more spectacular thanks to the light peeping through the clouds. The ever-changing light in Iceland is one of the elements that make this country so unique for landscape photographers. The thin layer of snow made the relief in the landscape even more apparent. At a moment like this, you immediately forget the effort it took to get there.

