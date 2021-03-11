Kotor Bay, Montenegro by Elena Suvorova













Due to the pandemic, I had to cancel my planned trip to Italy in 2020. At the end of summer 2020, the citizens of Ukraine had the opportunity to fly to Montenegro, where I had never been before, but I heard that this is a very beautiful country. I thought it would be a beach vacation, but suddenly I realized that there are unlimited opportunities for landscape photography. One of the most memorable places in Montenegro for me was the view of the Bay of Kotor from a high point. It was possible to climb there along a narrow serpentine with 26 turns by car. At sunset, this view became even more beautiful. The weather in Montenegro changed several times a day, the light was incredibly beautiful both at sunrise and sunset. The cleanest sea also brought a lot of joy. The old towns were very romantic and picturesque. I will definitely go to Montenegro many more times.

