Kolmanskop, Namibia by Reinhard Tiburzy

In Kolmanskop, the former mining town in the Namib Desert in southern Namibia. The mine unearthed tons of diamonds in the first half of the 20th century. Kolmanskop was the richest town in Africa at the time. As the yield declined and the cost of maintaining the town outweighed the income, it was gradually abandoned and the desert sands reclaimed this once thriving town. Today it is a ghost town and a highlight for tourists and photographers who can visit it on guided tours. During a tour, I had gone off and explored parts of the ghost town myself. When I saw this old, rusted bathtub, I wished it were filled with water - it was pretty darn hot in the desert!

