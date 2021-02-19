Kolgrafarfjordur, Iceland by Steven Luther

Picture Story

I planned a winter trip to Iceland with the specific purpose to photograph the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights. I had one fully clear day on this trip, a rarity at this time of year, so I took advantage of the blue skies to capture some shots I ordinarily wouldn't be able to get in Iceland. As I waited for the sun to set and the night sky to come out, I scouted a location in West Iceland that I thought could be good for sunset, something different than the ultra-popular Kirkjufell.

The snow-clad mountain peaks caught my eye as they literally shined a glorious white, and the their reflection in the peaceful, and unusually unwindy fjord, allowed for a perfect reflection. As the sun set and the sky turned from blue to purple and pink, I found my perfect spot on the pebble beach that ringed the fjord. As I shot away, a lone seal bobbed up and back under the fjord, away from where a gentle coat of ice was near the shore. It was a perfect ending to a glorious day - and I still had the night ahead of me! And the Aurora did indeed put on a show that night as I shivered in the cold on a lonely beach, waves crashing as the sky filled with green dancing light.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now